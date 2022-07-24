4 stocks to turn ex-dividend in trade tomorrow: Check if you own any

DCM Shriram Industries

The company had said in a regulatory filing that “The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.50 per share (25%) on the equity shares of the face value of Rs.2 each for the financial year ended 31.03.2022. With the interim dividend already paid in March 2022, the total dividend for the year is 75%." In a meeting held on 7th July, the Board of Directors informed BSE that “The Company has fixed Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members entitled to receive final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM."