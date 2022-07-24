4 stocks to turn ex-dividend in trade tomorrow: Check if you own any

4 stocks to turn ex-dividend in trade tomorrow: Check if you own any3 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- The shares of DCM Shriram Industries, Graphite India, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, and Brigade Enterprises Limited will go ex-dividend on July 25, 2022.
The shares of DCM Shriram Industries, Graphite India, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, and Brigade Enterprises Limited will go ex-dividend on July 25, 2022, thus stock market watchers or equity investors should be informed of this. Since the ex-date falls one day before the record date and Tuesday, July 26, 2022, has been set as the record date by the boards of directors of the aforementioned corporations, these stocks will go ex-dividend tomorrow.
The company had said in a regulatory filing that “The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.50 per share (25%) on the equity shares of the face value of Rs.2 each for the financial year ended 31.03.2022. With the interim dividend already paid in March 2022, the total dividend for the year is 75%." In a meeting held on 7th July, the Board of Directors informed BSE that “The Company has fixed Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members entitled to receive final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM."
The stock rose by 0.29 per cent from its previous close of ₹972.15 and settled at ₹975.00 per share on Friday.
Graphite India said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each on 195375594 equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of the members in the 47th AGM of the Company. Dividend will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 15 days from the date of AGM."
The company's board of directors declared Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to be the record date for dividend payments during a meeting held on June 6th, 2022.
The shares of Graphite India closed on Friday at ₹413.60 apiece level, down by 0.54% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 18.57% so far in 2022.
For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board of Directors considered and recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. For the purpose of dividend, the Board of Directors of the company have said in a stock exchange filing that “The Company has fixed Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as the "Record Date" for determining eligibility of members entitled to receive final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022."
The shares of Sharda Cropchem closed on Friday at ₹692.25 apiece level, down by 0.28% from its previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 100.74% and on a YTD basis, the stock has surged 94.56% so far in 2022.
On 8th July, the company informed BSE that “The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 12th May, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share, subject to approval from the Members of the Company at the ensuing Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting (AGM). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Reguirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the Members eligible for payment of Final Dividend. The Final Dividend, if approved, at the AGM shall be paid on or before Wednesday, 31st August 2022."
The stock closed on Friday at ₹483.30 apiece level, up by 1.42% from its previous close.