4 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

The four stocks that will go ex-dividend tomorrow are UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Limited, and Oswal Greentech Ltd.
The four stocks that will go ex-dividend tomorrow are UTI Asset Management Company Limited, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Limited, and Oswal Greentech Ltd. The ex-date for all of these stocks falls tomorrow, July 15, because the stock market will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, and the record date for all of these stocks has been set for July 18.
UTI Asset Management Company Limited
The company have informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company had, in its meeting held on 26th April, 2022, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 21/- (Rupees Twenty one only) per equity share for the FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the members at the 19th AGM to be held on Monday, the 25th July, 2022. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Act and Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, the 19th July, 2022 to Monday, the 25th July, 2022 (both days inclusive) as book closure period for determining the entitlement of final dividend for the FY 2021-22, if declared, to the members. The final dividend shall be paid, subject to the approval of members at the 19th AGM to be held on Monday, the 25th July, 2022, to those equity shareholders whose name appears as beneficial owners as at the end of business hours on Monday, the 18th July, 2022 in the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by Depositories viz. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and whose name appears as members in the Company’s register of members on Monday, the 18th July, 2022."
The shares of UTI AMC closed today at ₹653.90 level, down by 1.83% from its previous close of ₹666.10.
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd
In order to pay the dividend for the years 2021–2022, at a rate of Rs. 40 per share, if approved by the shareholders, the Board of Directors of the company has set July 18 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive the said dividend. “The dividend will be paid to those Shareholders whose name appear on the Register of Members as on 18th July, 2022 in respect of the shares held in the physical form. In respect of shares held in dematerialized form dividend will be paid on the basis of beneficial ownership as per the details provided by the Depositories for this purpose as at the end of the business hours on 18th July, 2022," the Board of the company has informed BSE.
Today the stock closed at ₹9,678.00 level, up by 0.12% from its previous close of ₹9,666.45.
Chembond Chemicals Limited
For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, the Board of the company had proposed a dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share, subject to the members' approval at the following Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days after the day it was approved by the Company's members at the following AGM. Monday, 18th July 2022 has been fixed as the record date by the company in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the above-said dividend.
The stock closed today at ₹173.90 level, up by 0.14% from its previous close of ₹173.65.
Oswal Greentech Limited
The Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50/- each equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/- each that is fully paid up for the fiscal year 2022–2023 at its meeting held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. For the purpose of dividend, the Board of the company have said in BSE filing that “With reference to our letter dated July 6, 2022 regarding outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 wherein the Company has intimated inadvertently the record date for the purpose of determining the names of members eligible for receipt of interim dividend as Friday, July 15, 2022 instead of Monday, July 18, 2022 in point no; 1 of the said letter. The above inadvertent error is neither willful nor wanton. Request to read the record date for the purpose of determining the names of members eligible for receipt of the interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 as Monday, July 18, 2022."
Oswal Greentech shares closed today at ₹28.25 apiece, down by 0.70% from its previous close of ₹28.45.