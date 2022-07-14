4 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

UTI Asset Management Company Limited

The company have informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company had, in its meeting held on 26th April, 2022, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 21/- (Rupees Twenty one only) per equity share for the FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the members at the 19th AGM to be held on Monday, the 25th July, 2022. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Act and Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, the 19th July, 2022 to Monday, the 25th July, 2022 (both days inclusive) as book closure period for determining the entitlement of final dividend for the FY 2021-22, if declared, to the members. The final dividend shall be paid, subject to the approval of members at the 19th AGM to be held on Monday, the 25th July, 2022, to those equity shareholders whose name appears as beneficial owners as at the end of business hours on Monday, the 18th July, 2022 in the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by Depositories viz. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and whose name appears as members in the Company’s register of members on Monday, the 18th July, 2022."