4 stocks to turn ex-split next week: Do you own any?

Accuracy Shipping

The Board of Directors of Accuracy Shipping has informed NSE by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the resolution on 01st February, 2022 and has fixed the record date as Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up, pursuant to the shareholders’ approval received through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 19th January, 2023." The shipping company stock is going to trade ex-split on Wednesday next week as the board of directors of the company has fixed 15th February 2023 as record date for above-mentioned stock split. On Friday, the shares of Accuracy Shipping closed on the NSE at ₹173.00, down by 1.70% from the previous close of ₹176.00.