4 upcoming stock splits to watch this week

Investors and stock market watchers should pay close attention to the shares of Rajnish Wellness Ltd., Ontic Finserve Ltd., Hindustan Foods, and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd for the purpose of stock split.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Investors and stock market watchers should pay close attention to the shares of Rajnish Wellness Ltd., Ontic Finserve Ltd., Hindustan Foods, and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. The record date for the purpose of a stock split has been established by the Boards of Directors of each of these corporations as 22 July 2022. Therefore, in order to be entitled to receive additional shares issued by a stock split, shareholders must acquire the stocks on the aforementioned record date.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Investors and stock market watchers should pay close attention to the shares of Rajnish Wellness Ltd., Ontic Finserve Ltd., Hindustan Foods, and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. The record date for the purpose of a stock split has been established by the Boards of Directors of each of these corporations as 22 July 2022. Therefore, in order to be entitled to receive additional shares issued by a stock split, shareholders must acquire the stocks on the aforementioned record date.
Rajnish Wellness Ltd
“In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that board of the Directors have fixed Friday, 22nd July, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity shares of the company (1 equity share of Rs.10/- each to 5 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) and issue of bonus shares of 25,61,58,220 equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 (2 equity shares of Rs.2/- each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs.2/- each)," the Board of Directors have said in a stock exchange filing.
Rajnish Wellness Ltd
“In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that board of the Directors have fixed Friday, 22nd July, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity shares of the company (1 equity share of Rs.10/- each to 5 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) and issue of bonus shares of 25,61,58,220 equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 (2 equity shares of Rs.2/- each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs.2/- each)," the Board of Directors have said in a stock exchange filing.
The stock closed at ₹249.55 today, up by 2.59% from its previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a massive return of 2,238.80% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated 1,120.29% return so far in 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ontic Finserve
“We hereby inform you the company has fixed the Record date Friday, 22nd July, 2022 as a Record Date for the purpose of Subdivision of Equity shares from the face value of Rs. 10/‐ each to the face value of Rs. 1/‐ each," the Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing.
The stock closed at ₹17.08 level today, down by 6.51% from its previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 211.68%, but on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 43.07% so far in 2022.
Hindustan Foods
The Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circular Resolution Today, July 5, 2022 and has fixed the "Record date" on Friday, July 22, 2022 for the purpose of Sub-Division of every 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Nominal/ Face Value of Rs.10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Nominal I Face Value of Rs.2 /- (Rupees Two Only) each."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The stock closed today at ₹2,065.00 level, down by 0.39% from its previous close.
Shanti Educational Initiatives
The Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Friday, July 22nd, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division /split of each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into Ten (10) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) each fully paid-up."
The stock closed today at ₹1,107.80 level, up by the upper circuit limit of 5.00%. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 664.00% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 1,008.35% so far in 2022.