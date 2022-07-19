4 upcoming stock splits to watch this week

Hindustan Foods

The Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circular Resolution Today, July 5, 2022 and has fixed the "Record date" on Friday, July 22, 2022 for the purpose of Sub-Division of every 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Nominal/ Face Value of Rs.10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Nominal I Face Value of Rs.2 /- (Rupees Two Only) each."