4 upcoming stocks that shall turn ex-bonus this week

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd

The company's board has approved bonus share issuance in the ratio of 5 equity shares of ₹1 each for every 4 equity shares of ₹1 each held by the company’s shareholders as of the record date. For the purpose of record for bonus share issue, the company has said in BSE exchange filing that “In accordance with Regulation 42 (71 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for issue of Bonus shares will be Monday, July 04, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement to the Bonus Equity shares by the shareholders of the Company. The issuance of Bonus Shares shall be subject to the approval of Members in the Annual General Meeting (AGM)scheduled to be held on Friday, June 24, 2O22."