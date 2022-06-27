4 upcoming stocks that shall turn ex-bonus this week

Shareholders of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd, Xpro India and Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corp can keep these stocks watching this week as those shall turn ex-bonus this week.
Shareholders of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd, Xpro India and Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corp can keep these stocks watching this week as those shall turn ex-bonus this week. The Board of the companies already have declared the record date for the bonus issue and on or before the ex-date buyers can buy the said stocks to be eligible for the bonus shares.
IOCL
For the purpose of a bonus issue, the company have said in BSE exchange filing that “the Board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One new bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every Two existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board has fixed 1st July 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares."
IOCL
The stock shall turn ex-bonus on 30th June 2022 which would be the last date to purchase the stock in order to be eligible to get the bonus shares. The shares of IOCL are currently trading at ₹109.60 up by 1.01% from the previous close.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd
By announcing the bonus share issue, the company has said in its filing that “The Board considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One new bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every Two existing fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each, subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals through postal ballot. Further, the bonus shares will be credited to those members who are holding the equity shares as on a record date Friday, July 1, 2022."
The company has further clarified in BSE exchange filing that “The Pre-Bonus Equity Shares is 4,67,28,000 of Rs.2/- each having paid up value of Rs.9,34,56,000/- and the post-bonus Equity Shares would be 7,00,92,000 of Rs.2/- each having paid up value of Rs.14,01,84,000/- (if approved by the Shareholders by postal ballot). Hence, Issue of 2,33,64,000 new Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each having paid up value of Rs.4,67,28,000."
The stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹2,518.95 up by 2.72% from its last traded price and the stock shall trade ex-bonus on 30th June 2022.
Xpro India
The Board of the company has recommended issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 2 existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each held by the company's shareholders as of the record date. For the purpose of bonus issue, the company has said in its exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated May 25, 2022 intimating, inter alia, about the Record Date for the purpose of proposed Bonus lssue, please be informed that the Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility for the Bonus has been fixed by the Board of Directors as Monday, July 4, 2022 and not June 17, 2022 as communicated earlier."
The stock shall trade ex-bonus this week on 1st July 2022 and currently, the shares of Xpro India are trading at ₹1,144.40 up by 5% from the previous closing price.
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd
The company's board has approved bonus share issuance in the ratio of 5 equity shares of ₹1 each for every 4 equity shares of ₹1 each held by the company’s shareholders as of the record date. For the purpose of record for bonus share issue, the company has said in BSE exchange filing that “In accordance with Regulation 42 (71 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for issue of Bonus shares will be Monday, July 04, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement to the Bonus Equity shares by the shareholders of the Company. The issuance of Bonus Shares shall be subject to the approval of Members in the Annual General Meeting (AGM)scheduled to be held on Friday, June 24, 2O22."
The shares of Swasti Vinayaka Art shall turn ex-bonus on 1st July 2022 and the stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹7.70 on the NSE up by 8.60% from the previous close of ₹7.09.