40% Dividend: Multibagger railway wagons stock declares dividend with Q4 results, net profit soars 64% YoY; do you own?
Titagarh Rail Systems Q4 Results: The rolling stock manufacturer declared a 40 per cent dividend for FY24 while announcing its March quarter results today
Titagarh Rail Systems FY24 Dividend: Titagarh Rail Systems announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) and also declared board recommended a dividend of 40 per cent for the previous financial year on Wednesday, May 15. Titagarh Rail Systems has given massive multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started