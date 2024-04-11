40% of Nifty 50 stocks delivered double-digit returns this year; BPCL top gainer – check full list
Year-to-date, Nifty 50 has surged by 4.70%, with 20 or 40% of its constituents delivering double-digit returns thus far. Leading the gains is BPCL, with an impressive increase of 34.20%, followed by ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Tata Motors, all boasting returns of over 30%.
The stock market has been on a sustained uptrend despite weak global uncertainties, bolstering its global standing with each passing day. Indian stocks remained hot picks among institutional investors due to the country's macroeconomic stability and earnings momentum.
