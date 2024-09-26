40% rally in one week. Why are Subhash Ghai-owned Mukta Arts shares skyrocketing?

  • Stock Market today: Mukta Arts MUKTA share price gained more than 15% on Thursday. With this the share price has risen almost 40% in last five trading sessions. The share price has been rising as Mukta Arts and Zee Entertainment have signed to a 6-Year Agreement for 37 Films.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published26 Sep 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Trade Now
Mukta Arts Ltd, share price rises more than 15% on Thursday as its signs a 6-Year Agreement for 37 Films with Zee Entertainment
Mukta Arts Ltd, share price rises more than 15% on Thursday as its signs a 6-Year Agreement for 37 Films with Zee Entertainment

Stock Market today: MUKTA ARTS LTD Share price gained more than 15% on Thursday. Mukta Arts share price has risen almost 40% in last five trading sessions

The Mukta Arts share price has been rising as Mukta Arts and Zee Entertainment have signed to a 6-Year Agreement for 37 Films.

Also Read | Easy Trip Planners share price rises 5%: Promoter stake sale overhang is behind

As per the Mukta Arts release on the exchanges dated 24th September, 2024, Mukta Arts informed that Assignment Agreement and Term Sheet has been executed between the Company and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (“Zee”) for Assignment of Satellite and Media Rights of 37 Films of the Company for a limited period of 6 years commencing from 25th August, 2027 for a total consideration of 25% more as compared to previous Agreement and as per the terms and conditions entered between the Company and Zee.

Also Read | Easy Trip Planners share price rises 5%: Promoter stake sale overhang is behind

Mukta Arts also said that the Agreement is in the normal course of business and does not impact the management of the Company.

The Mukta Arts share price that opened at 104.00 on the BSE on Thursday , more than 7% higher than the previous close of 97.09 , however gained further. Mukta Arts share price hit intraday highs of 115.08, which also remains 1 year or 52 week high of Mukta arts share price.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, SpiceJet, SBI, Piramal Pharma, Shriram Finance & more

The Mukta arts share price has been rising for last 5 sessions and is up almost 40%.

Mukta Arts' revenue from operations for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2024, was 209 crore.

In addition to creating TV and OTT content, it runs a chain of multiplexes called Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price too has been rising and is up 6-7% during last five trading sessions.

The company had recorded a Consolidated Total Income of 2149.52 Crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2024. This was an increase of 7.57% over the same quarter last year at 1998.26 Crore, but a decrease of 1.64% from the previous quarter's Total Income of 2185.29 Crore. In the quarter gone by, the company achieved net profit after tax of 118.01 crore. compared to a loss in the year ago quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets40% rally in one week. Why are Subhash Ghai-owned Mukta Arts shares skyrocketing?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

164.20
11:39 AM | 26 SEP 2024
2.6 (1.61%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.25
11:39 AM | 26 SEP 2024
3.5 (2.62%)

Vedanta

489.90
11:38 AM | 26 SEP 2024
10.3 (2.15%)

Tata Power

473.80
11:39 AM | 26 SEP 2024
5.7 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Swan Energy

608.65
11:24 AM | 26 SEP 2024
40.85 (7.19%)

Elecon Engineering Co

704.00
11:24 AM | 26 SEP 2024
41.05 (6.19%)

Easy Trip Planners

36.33
11:24 AM | 26 SEP 2024
2.03 (5.92%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,443.85
11:23 AM | 26 SEP 2024
61.85 (4.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,045.00660.00
    Chennai
    77,051.00660.00
    Delhi
    77,203.00660.00
    Kolkata
    77,055.00660.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.