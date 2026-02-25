400% rally in 4 years! Multibagger small-cap stock KSB announces 220% dividend — Check record date

Multibagger small-cap stock: KSB Ltd's board on Wednesday, February 25, recommended a final dividend of ₹4.40 per equity share for the financial year ended December 31. This represents a 220% payout on the face value of ₹2 per share.

The record date for dividend payment has been fixed as May 8, 2026.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors have recommended a Final Dividend of INR 4.40 /- (220%) per equity share on 17,40,39,220 equity shares (Face Value INR 2/- each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on December 31, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The dividend will be subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The announcement comes along with the company's Q4 results, which were also released today.

This means that only shareholders need to buy the KSB stock on or before May 7 to be eligible for the dividend payout, as the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement system. The shareholders of the small-cap company will get a dividend of ₹4.40 for every share they own in the global manufacturing company.

KSB Q4 results The manufacturing company reported steady growth for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. Its consolidated net profit rose 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹81 crore, compared with ₹73.1 crore during the same quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, the revenue grew 8% to ₹784 crore from ₹726.4 crore in the previous year.

KSB's operating performance improved during the period, with EBITDA rising 32.4% YoY to ₹130 crore from ₹98 crore. The company's EBITDA margins expanded to 16.6% from 13.5% a year ago, indicating improved cost management and stronger operational efficiency.

KSB share price trend Shares of KSB Ltd. ended 1.01% higher at ₹718.45 on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of its Q4 results and dividend. The small-cap stock has remained flat over the past five sessions, while it has gained around 6% over the past month, according to data available on NSE.

The company's stock has emerged as a clear multibagger for long-term investors, delivering stellar returns across timeframes. Since it was listed on the stock exchange in 1995, the company's shares have surged a whopping 4,869.07%, while it has rallied 406% in the last five years. In the last year, it has inched up by 16.95%.

However, the stock has remained under pressure over the medium term, declining 10.36% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down around 3.12%, reflecting continued volatility despite recent gains.

KSB is an International manufacturer and supplier of high-quality pumps, valves, and related service systems. Founded in 1871 in Germany, the company provides engineering, manufacturing, and maintenance services.