400% rally in 5 years! Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 4% after this business update

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' stock rose over 4% in morning trade on February 27. The company announced a $3.20 million AI healthcare contract with a US client and secured a 20 lakh project with Pinnacle Hospitals.

Nishant Kumar
Published27 Feb 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has surged over 400 per cent over the last five years. (Pixabay)

Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions jumped over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 27. The software company's shares opened at 30.66 against its previous close of 30.51 and jumped 4.33 per cent to the level of 31.83. However, it soon witnessed profit booking in a weak market and dropped 1.5 per cent. Around 10:45 AM, the stock traded 0.82 per cent down at 30.26.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions business update

The company on February 27 announced the successful closure of a $3.20 million contract to provide its indigenously developed AI-based healthcare management solution, the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform, to a prominent US-based client.

“We are thrilled to bring the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform to one of our esteemed clients in the United States. This landmark contract demonstrates our expertise in developing indigenous, AI-driven healthcare solutions that align with global needs while promoting transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery," said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

"Our platform ensures that implementing organisations can achieve complete visibility into their programs, enabling them to serve their citizens better,” Yarlagadda said.

Meanwhile, after market hours on February 24, the company informed through an exchange filing that it had secured a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd for the implementation of its advanced Outpatient Management System (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

According to the company, the project, valued at 20.00 lakh + GST, marks a significant step in its ongoing commitment to transforming healthcare through AI-driven solutions.

"The OMS will streamline hospital workflows and enhance patient care through features such as home sample collection, pharmacy and lab integration, real-time inventory tracking, and multilingual voice dictation in Telugu and English," the company said.

The business update, however, failed to impress investors as the stock fell 1.45 per cent on February 25.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend

The small-cap stock has jumped over 400 per cent in the last five years. However, in a shorter timeframe, it has been lacklustre. Over the last year, the stock has gained just 1.4 per cent. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price hit a 52-week high of 130.50 on July 29 last year after hitting a 52-week low of 23.04 on March 20.

However, after hitting a 52-week high in July, it has been on a sustained downtrend. On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the red since last August.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 11:02 AM IST
