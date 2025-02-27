400% rally in 5 years! Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 4% after this business update

Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions jumped over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 27. The software company's shares opened at ₹30.66 against its previous close of ₹30.51 and jumped 4.33 per cent to the level of ₹31.83. However, it soon witnessed profit booking in a weak market and dropped 1.5 per cent. Around 10:45 AM, the stock traded 0.82 per cent down at ₹30.26.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions business update The company on February 27 announced the successful closure of a $3.20 million contract to provide its indigenously developed AI-based healthcare management solution, the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform, to a prominent US-based client.

“We are thrilled to bring the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform to one of our esteemed clients in the United States. This landmark contract demonstrates our expertise in developing indigenous, AI-driven healthcare solutions that align with global needs while promoting transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery," said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

"Our platform ensures that implementing organisations can achieve complete visibility into their programs, enabling them to serve their citizens better,” Yarlagadda said.

Meanwhile, after market hours on February 24, the company informed through an exchange filing that it had secured a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd for the implementation of its advanced Outpatient Management System (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

According to the company, the project, valued at ₹20.00 lakh + GST, marks a significant step in its ongoing commitment to transforming healthcare through AI-driven solutions.

"The OMS will streamline hospital workflows and enhance patient care through features such as home sample collection, pharmacy and lab integration, real-time inventory tracking, and multilingual voice dictation in Telugu and English," the company said.

The business update, however, failed to impress investors as the stock fell 1.45 per cent on February 25.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend The small-cap stock has jumped over 400 per cent in the last five years. However, in a shorter timeframe, it has been lacklustre. Over the last year, the stock has gained just 1.4 per cent. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price hit a 52-week high of ₹130.50 on July 29 last year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹23.04 on March 20.

However, after hitting a 52-week high in July, it has been on a sustained downtrend. On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the red since last August.

