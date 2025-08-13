400% rally in five years: Multibagger stock jumps 5%; 1:10 stock split in focus

Multibagger stock Pavna Industries was caught in an uptrend for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, August 13, following the announcement of the record date for a 1:10 stock split.

Pavna Industries share price jumped 4.7% to the day's high of ₹408.55 on the BSE today. In the last three trading sessions, the multibagger stock has gained nearly 14%.

Pavna Industries Stock Split Details Pavna Industries, earlier in July, informed the exchanges about board approval for the 1:10 stock split. The company's board had approved the sub-division or split of one equity share of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each.

Also Read | Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock edges higher amid relief rally in Indan market

The small-cap company on Friday, August 8, after market trading hours, announced the stock split record date. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed a Record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to sub-division/split of existing equity as Monday, September 1, it said.

Since then, the multibagger small-cap stock has been in an uptrend. The company also announced its Q1 results along with the 1:10 stock split record date.

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Pavna Industries posted a 6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to ₹209.54 lakh, as against ₹223.27 lakh in the same period a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the consolidated profit was higher by 23% as against ₹169.90 lakh posted in the January-March quarter.

The revenue from operations witnessed a sharp 41% YoY decline in Q1 to ₹3027.86 lakh from ₹5167.83 lakh a year ago.

Pavna Industries Share Price Movement While Pavna Industries share price is down 5% in a month and 10% in six months, the small-cap stock has delivered multibagger gains over the last five years, surging a whopping 395.70%.

The stock's 52-week high level stands at ₹759.55, which it scaled on October 14, 2024, while its 52-week low is ₹295.20, touched on March 3, 2025.

As of 1.10 pm, Pavna Industries stock was trading at ₹409.60, up 3.72% on the BSE.

Also Read | Gem Aromatics IPO price band fixed at ₹309-325. Check GMP and other details