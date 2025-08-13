400% rally in five years: Multibagger stock jumps 5%; 1:10 stock split in focus

Multibagger stock Pavna Industries was caught in an uptrend for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, August 13, following the announcement of the record date for a 1:10 stock split.

Pavna Industries share price jumped 4.7% to the day's high of ₹408.55 on the BSE today. In the last three trading sessions, the multibagger stock has gained nearly 14%.

Pavna Industries Stock Split Details Pavna Industries, earlier in July, informed the exchanges about board approval for the 1:10 stock split. The company's board had approved the sub-division or split of one equity share of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each.

The small-cap company on Friday, August 8, after market trading hours, announced the stock split record date. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed a Record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to sub-division/split of existing equity as Monday, September 1, it said.

Since then, the multibagger small-cap stock has been in an uptrend. The company also announced its Q1 results along with the 1:10 stock split record date.

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Pavna Industries posted a 6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to ₹209.54 lakh, as against ₹223.27 lakh in the same period a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the consolidated profit was higher by 23% as against ₹169.90 lakh posted in the January-March quarter.

The revenue from operations witnessed a sharp 41% YoY decline in Q1 to ₹3027.86 lakh from ₹5167.83 lakh a year ago.

Pavna Industries Share Price Movement While Pavna Industries share price is down 5% in a month and 10% in six months, the small-cap stock has delivered multibagger gains over the last five years, surging a whopping 395.70%.

The stock's 52-week high level stands at ₹759.55, which it scaled on October 14, 2024, while its 52-week low is ₹295.20, touched on March 3, 2025.

As of 1.10 pm, Pavna Industries stock was trading at ₹409.60, up 3.72% on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.