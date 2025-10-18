400% rally in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday after fundraise move via rights issue

Multibagger stock: Krishival Foods shares will be in focus of investors on Monday, September 20, as the board of directors of the company will meet on October 27 to consider the approval of a fund raising through rights issue.

In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Krishival Foods announced that its board of directors will meet on October 27 to approve the proposal of the fund raising.

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Krishival Foods Limited (“the Company”) is scheduled to be held on October 27, 2025, to consider and approve inter-alia the proposal of fund raising by way of issue of warrants or other securities of the Company through a rights issue (“Rights Issue”),” the company informed the stock exchanges in the filing.

A rights issue is a way for companies to raise funds by offering existing shareholders additional shares with a discount as compared to the current market pricing of a particular stock. Shareholders, though rights issue, can maintain their proportional ownership in the said company by buying more shares.

The company in turn raises capital for various needs such as expansion, paying off debts and more. However, shareholders are not mandatorily required to buy the rights and can even sell off their “rights” if they want.

Krishival Foods share price movement Shares of Krishival Foods closed 1.05 per cent higher at ₹485 apiece on the BSE on Friday, October 17, as compared to ₹479.95 at the previous market close. The company announced its board meeting updateafter market hours on Friday.

Shares of the food products manufacturer have given bumper returns to investors over five years, surging around 400 per cent since the stock debuted on the Indian exchanges in April 2022, making it a multibagger stock.

Over the past one year, Krishival Foods stock has gained 68.80 per cent on the BSE. Year-to-date, the share price of the company has gained nearly 95 per cent. In the last one month, Krishival Foods stock price has rallied 5 per cent on the BSE, while in the last five trading sessions, the scrip logged a gain of 3.06 per cent.

Krishival Foods shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹497 on October 8 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹355 on August 11 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The market cap of Krishival Foods Ltd stood at ₹1081.31 crore as of Friday's close.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.