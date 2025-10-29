400% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 20%; do you own?

Small-cap multibagger stock, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, surged 20% during Wednesday's trading session after entering into a strategic $15 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Byte Eclipse. This collaboration highlights Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' dedication to providing innovative, cost-efficient, and technology-oriented solutions aimed at transforming industrial operations.

Byte Eclipse, a US-based IoT firm, will assist in the design and development of Edge AI chips specifically for the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry.

The main goal of this partnership is to produce advanced Edge AI chips that facilitate real-time, on-site data processing and decision-making for critical applications such as Predictive Maintenance (PdM). These chips will tackle the specific challenges faced by the O&G sector, which include extreme environments, remote locations, and the necessity for secure, efficient, and autonomous operations.

Phase 1 of the initiative, which carries a value of $15 million, is anticipated to be finalized within 18 months, with plans for subsequent phases aimed at expanding the solution globally.

“This partnership with Byte Eclipse marks a transformative step in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions’s journey to revolutionize industrial operations through cutting-edge Edge AI technology. By designing and deploying innovative solutions tailored for the Oil & Gas sector, we aim to address the unique challenges of this critical industry while ensuring cost efficiency, operational excellence, and sustainability.

Our vision is to deliver world class technology that empowers businesses, enhances productivity, and impacts lives across all levels of society. With this collaboration, we are setting the stage for a new era of industrial innovation, driven by real-time intelligence and advanced connectivity, ” said, Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹25.24 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹28.66 per share. In the past week the stock rose 19.42%. Stock has been down 9.13% in the past quarter and fell 57.82% in the past year.

In a span of five years, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price increased by 400%, enriching its investors with substantial multibagger returns.

