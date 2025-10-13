400% rally in five years. Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 3% despite sell-off on Dalal Street

Small-cap multibagger stock Pavna Industries jumped nearly 3 per cent to ₹41.42 apiece in Monday's trading session sell-off on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock has rallied over 9 per cent in past five trading sessions.

Small-cap stock has more than doubled investors wealth by surging over 388 per cent in five years.

What's behind the rally? On October 7, Pavna Industries, in an exchange filing, gave an update on the confirmation certificate on dematerialisation.

“In reference to the above captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 30th September 2025, were confirmed (accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed,” the company said in the filing.

The company further added, “We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines. We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.”

Last month, the company had announced stock split in the ratio of 1:10. This means that if an investor held one share of ₹10, they would end up with 10 shares of Re 1.

Pavna Industries Q1 results 2025 As per the company’s latest earnings report released on August 8 for the April–June quarter, net profit dropped sharply by 47.5% year-on-year (YoY).

For Q1 FY26, the company reported a profit of ₹118.43 lakh, compared to ₹225.93 lakh in the same quarter last year, and down from ₹144.10 lakh recorded in the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, operational revenue fell 24% YoY to ₹5,810.33 lakh during the period, as stated in the exchange filing.

