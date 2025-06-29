400% rally in four years. THIS Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to consider stock split proposal.

Multibagger stock: Pavna Industries share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company's board is scheduled to meet next week to consider stock split proposal.

Pavna Industries share price fell over 2.43 per cent on Friday, closed at ₹403.10 per share. The auto stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 400 per cent in four years.

According to the exchange filing dated June 28, the company's board will meet on Wednesday, 02 July for stock split. The proposal entails splitting the existing equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, pending necessary approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities.

“ A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 02 July, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve: the proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by way of subdivision/ split of the existing Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of Shareholders and any other regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under the applicable laws and any other matters with the permission of board,” the company said in the filing.

Pavna Industries Q4 results 2025 Pavna Industries posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1.70 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 36.57 per cent decline from ₹2.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY25 stood at ₹66.23 crore, down 18.69 per cent from ₹81.45 crore on a year-on-year basis.

For the entire fiscal year 2024-25, Pavna Industries saw its consolidated net profit fall by 30.21 per cent to ₹7.37 crore, compared to ₹10.56 crore in FY24. Annual consolidated revenue also slipped by 2.72 per cent to ₹308.24 crore from ₹316.87 crore year-on-year.