Multibagger stock: Microcap logistics firm North Eastern Carrying Corporation share price rose over 4 per cent to ₹20.74 apiece on Tuesday, March 4. The stock rallied after the company posted integrated filing of its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024.

Over the past year, the stock has dropped 36.04 per cent, weighed down by weak long-term sales growth and substantial debt. North Eastern Carrying Corporation share price has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors as the stock has rallied over 400 per cent in the last five years, rising from ₹3.61 to ₹20.7 apiece.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Q3 FY25 results The logistics firm posted a 22.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the December quarter FY25, downsizing from ₹2.51 crore last year same period to ₹1.94 crore.

In sequential terms, profit after tax (PAT) fell over 36.8 per cent (QoQ) from ₹2.87 crore in the September quarter.

However, the company saw 64.6 per cent growth in its PAT for nine months quarter, rising to ₹8.49 crore in December FY25 quarter to ₹5.15 crore same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations also dipped nearly 5.2 per cent from ₹81.05 crore in December 2024 crore to ₹85.58 crore same period last year.

Furthermore, North Eastern Carrying Corporation has reached a significant achievement with its debt-equity ratio at 0.44 times, the lowest level observed in the past five half-yearly periods. This decline in debt compared to equity capital reflects a strategic approach to financial management.

However, the company is experiencing difficulties, as reflected in its earnings per share (EPS), which has dropped to ₹0.19—the lowest in the past five quarters. This decrease in profitability suggests that the company has delivered reduced earnings to its shareholders during this time.