4000% rally in five years. Penny stock jumps following stock market rally for fourth straight session

Rajnish Retail share price continued its upward momentum for the fourth consecutive session, rising over 5% on Tuesday. The stock has been gaining attention following the company's impressive expansion in the FMCG business. With its product portfolio now exceeding 150 offerings, Rajnish Retail has successfully extended its market reach across multiple states, reinforcing its commitment to quality.

To support this growth and enhance operational efficiency, the company has also expanded its warehouse and storage infrastructure at Regency Plaza in Ulhasanagar, Thane. This strategic initiative aims to strengthen the supply chain, improve inventory management, and ensure timely product distribution to meet the increasing demand.

Additionally, Rajnish Retail is set to launch an exclusive Retailer Incentive Scheme starting October 1, 2025, to further strengthen relationships with its channel partners. Timed to coincide with the festive seasons of Dussehra and Diwali, the scheme is designed to reward retailers for their partnership and boost sales growth. The incentives are linked to specific sales targets, with significant rewards offered in the form of Gold and Silver.

For example, retailers achieving a sales target of ₹1,00,00,000 will receive ₹2 lakh worth of Gold/Silver, while those reaching ₹10,00,00,000 in sales will be rewarded with ₹20 lakh worth of Gold/Silver.

Looking ahead, Rajnish Retail Limited is committed to maintaining its aggressive growth trajectory. The company plans to further diversify its product range and strengthen distribution networks by entering new states. Additionally, it is focused on adopting eco-friendly practices across its operations. A crucial part of its strategy involves leveraging digital platforms to enhance customer engagement, ensuring the company remains competitive and in tune with modern market trends.

Rajnish Retail share price Rajnish Retail share price was last 0.12% higher. Over the past week, the stock has seen a notable rise of 25.62%. In the past quarter, it has increased by 8.94%, while over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 38.63%. As of October 7, 2025, Rajnish Retail has a market capitalisation of ₹126.03 crore.

Rajnish Retail share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹8.47 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹8 per share.