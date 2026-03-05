4000% return in five years! Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit

Multibagger stock: Elitecon International share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit at ₹55.15 on Thursday, March 5 snapping losses after 9 straight sessions in the red. It shed over 30% in those 9 sessions.

Currently, Elitecon International share price is down 87% from its 52-week high of ₹422.65 apiece, touched on 25 August 2025. The stock has hit a 52-week low of ₹23.65 apiece in March 2025.

Elitecon International share price has fallen 16% in one month and has declined 36% in three months. The stock has plunged 78% in six months. However, Elitecon International shares have delivered multibagger returns of 133% in one year and a staggering 4015% return over the past three years. The small-cap stock has jumped by a massive 5420% in five years.

Recent Developments Elitecon International last month appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as its strategic tax and regulatory advisor and transaction programme manager to support the evaluation, structuring and execution of a proposed merger involving its group entities.

The company is assessing the consolidation of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited and Golden Cryo Private Limited with Elitecon, subject to regulatory approvals, according to a regulatory filing with the BSE.

Through the proposed merger, Elitecon intends to integrate multiple business verticals to enhance operational scale, improve efficiencies and optimise the use of resources across the group. The transaction is also expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and improve its long-term earnings prospects while enhancing overall market competitiveness.

“We wish to inform that Elitecon International Limited has taken a significant strategic step towards strengthening its long-term growth trajectory, operational scale and shareholder value creation,” the company said in its exchange filing.

In addition to the merger evaluation, the company also disclosed plans to undertake capital expenditure (capex) expansion aimed at supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Elitecon said the proposed transaction aligns with its broader objective of expansion, diversification and sustainable business growth.