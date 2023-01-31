Multibagger stock: SRF shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced over the years. However, the chemical stock has rewarded its long term shareholders trough regular dividends and one bonus share in 2021 as well, making their net return rise further. In fact, the chemical company announced bonus shares in 4:1 ratio means four bonus shares for each share leading to rise in shareholding by 400 per cent without any investment. Due to this bonus share issue, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock twenty years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to over ₹24.50 crore today.

SRF share price history

The multibagger chemical stock has remained sideways for near one year but it has delivered over 500 per cent return in last five years. In last ten years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹39 to ₹2200 apiece levels in this time, logging 5500 per cent return in this time. However, in last twenty years, this multibagger chemical stock has surged from around ₹4.50 to ₹2200 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 48,800 per cent in these two decades.

However, there is a catch in SRF shares. The multibagger stock traded ex-bonus in October 2021 fro issuance of 4:1 bonus shares.

Impact of bonus shares

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock twenty years ago. He or she would have got around 22,222 SRF shares paying ₹4.50 apiece. After issuance of 4:1 bonus shares in 2021, these shares would have surged to 1,11,110 shares. As SRF share price today is ₹2200 apiece, the absolute value of one's ₹1 lakh would have become around ₹24.50 crore today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout the period mentioned above.

SRF Q3 results 2023

In Q3FY23 results announced on Monday, 30th January 2023, the chemical company reported near 23 per cent rise in segment revenue as the chemical company witnessed huge rise in demand of certain products of the company. The company reported healthy fluorochemicals business numbers in Q3FY23 period but it registered slump in packaging films business during this period.

