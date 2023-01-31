Multibagger stock: SRF shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced over the years. However, the chemical stock has rewarded its long term shareholders trough regular dividends and one bonus share in 2021 as well, making their net return rise further. In fact, the chemical company announced bonus shares in 4:1 ratio means four bonus shares for each share leading to rise in shareholding by 400 per cent without any investment. Due to this bonus share issue, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock twenty years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to over ₹24.50 crore today.

