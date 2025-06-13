Bajaj Finance 4:1 bonus shares, 1:2 stock split record date on Monday. Last chance to buy today!

Bajaj Finance shares record date for 4:1 bonus share and 1:2 stock split is fixed as Monday, June 16, thus making today the last day to buy the large-cap non-banking finance (NBFC) stock to reap the benefits of these corporate actions.

Since the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement system, Bajaj Finance investors must purchase the stock at least one day prior for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders. Those who would purchase Bajaj Finance stock on Monday will not be eligible to receive bonus shares and stock split benefits.

Bajaj Finance stock split, bonus issue details On April 29, 2025, Bajaj Finance had announced a massive bonanza for its shareholders in the form of a dividend, stock split and bonus share issue.

While the record date for the ₹44 final dividend was May 30, investors still have today to join the eligible shareholders to reap the gains of the 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus issue announced by Bajaj Finance.

According to the 1:2 stock split, shareholders of Bajaj Finance who hold one equity share of face value of ₹2 each will end up owning two equity shares of face value of ₹1 each.

Additionally, a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1 implies that four bonus equity shares of ₹1 each will be issued for every one equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up held by the shareholder as on the record date.

According to calculations by Mint, an investor holding 100 shares of Bajaj Finance will end up owning 1000 shares once both the stock split and the bonus share issue come into effect.

Prior to this, the company had undertaken a stock split of 1:5 and bonus issue of 1:1 together in September 2016, making this the first such action in nine years.

Companies generally undertake actions such as stock split and bonus shares to reward shareholders and also to make their stocks more affordable for retail investors.

Bajaj Finance share price trend Ahead of the corporate action, Bajaj Finance shares were trading on a subdued note amid a crash in the Indian stock market today. However, the NBFC stock had rebounded from its day's low level.

As of 2.55 pm, Bajaj Finance share price was at ₹9,296, down 0.73%. However, year-to-date, Bajaj Finance stock has surged 34%, and it is also up 27% for the last one year. On a five-year basis, Bajaj Finance has emerged to be a multibagger stock, with a 279% rise.