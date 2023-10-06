4:1 bonus shares: Multibagger stock sets record date. Check details
Multibagger stock has fixed 17th October 2023 as record date for finalising list of eligible shareholders for issuance of 4:1 bonus shares
Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Kama Holdings are one of those stocks, which has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹3,480 apiece levels to ₹15,865 per share levels in last three and half years, delivering to the tune of over 350 per cent to its positional shareholders in this time. However, there is one more stock market news for shareholders of this multibagger stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started