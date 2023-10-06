comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  4:1 bonus shares: Multibagger stock sets record date. Check details
4:1 bonus shares: Multibagger stock sets record date. Check details

 Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock has fixed 17th October 2023 as record date for finalising list of eligible shareholders for issuance of 4:1 bonus shares

Multibagger stock has declared bonus shares after giving ₹166 per share interim dividend to its shareholders. (Photo: Courtesy Bloomberg)Premium
Multibagger stock has declared bonus shares after giving 166 per share interim dividend to its shareholders. (Photo: Courtesy Bloomberg)

Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Kama Holdings are one of those stocks, which has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. This multibagger stock has risen from around 3,480 apiece levels to 15,865 per share levels in last three and half years, delivering to the tune of over 350 per cent to its positional shareholders in this time. However, there is one more stock market news for shareholders of this multibagger stock.

The board of dierctors of this multibagger stock has declared bonus shares in 4:1 ratio. This means, an eligible shareholder holding the stock on record date would be eligible for getting four bonus shares for every one share they would be holding on the record date. The company board has set bonus share record date on 17th October 2023.

Kama Holdings bonus shares 2023

Multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about bonus share record date citing, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, October 17, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 4 (Four) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot."

Kama Holdings dividend history

This multibagger stock has given whopping dividend to its shareholders. In the 2023, Kama Holdings has declared divinded on two occasions. The dividend stock first traded ex-dividend on 21st March 2023 for payment of 84 per share interim dividend to its shareholders. Later on, the multibagger stock traded ex-dividend again on 31st August 2023 for payment of 82 per share interim dividend.

At the beginning of new year 2023, Kama Holdings shares were available at around 12,400 apiece levels and in 2023, this mnultibagger stock has given 166 ( 84 + 82) per share dividend to its shareholders. This means, dividend yield of this multibagger stock in 2023 till date is around 1.35 per cent.

Kama Holdings dividend yield in 2023

In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around 12,300 to 15,865 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of near 30 per cent return to its long term investors. so, the stock has not just delivered whopping return in 2023, it has given whopping dividend to its shareholders as well.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST
