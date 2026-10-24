413% returns in 1 year: Gold jewellery stock offers bonus shares - Do you own? Check Ratio, record date

Shares of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited will remain in focus next week as the SME jewellery stock announced issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. The SME jewellery stock has delivered close to 55% return in one month, and 354% return in 2026 so far.

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels bonus share issue The company’s board of directors, on Friday, approved the proposal of issuance of bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

“At its meeting on October 23, the company’s board of directors approved the proposed issuance of one bonus share of face value Rs. 10 for every existing share held by eligible shareholders. The record date for determining eligibility for the bonus shares will be announced after the requisite approvals are obtained,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Friday.

The proposed bonus shares corporate action will lead to the issuance of 2,49,98,000 bonus shares of Rs. 10 each. If the corporate action will be approved, the company’s total paid-up equity share capital will increase from ₹24.998 crore to ₹49.996 crore, with the number of shares rising from 2,49,98,000 to 4,99,96,000.

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels bonus share issue record date The board will fix and announce the record date in the coming days. There is no clear information about the record date so far.

Apart from bonus share, the board has also approved the proposal to increase the company's authorised share capital from ₹24.998 crore to ₹60 crore, divided into six crore shares of ₹10 each. The increase in share capital is aimed to improve the proposed expansion of the paid-up share capital.