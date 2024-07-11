415% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger railway PSU shines on D-Street over back-to-back order win; stock up 60% in 1 month
- RVNL Share Price Today:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RVNL Share Price Today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rallied over four per cent during intra-day trading on Thursday, July 11, after the company secured back-to-back orders. RVNL has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods. The railway public-sector undertaking (PSU) is the construction arm of the railway ministry for projects and transportation infrastructure development.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!