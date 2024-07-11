Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  415% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger railway PSU shines on D-Street over back-to-back order win; stock up 60% in 1 month

Nikita Prasad

  • RVNL Share Price Today:

RVNL Share Price: Shares of the railway PSU have surged over 420 per cent in one year. Photo by Rajkumar

RVNL Share Price Today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rallied over four per cent during intra-day trading on Thursday, July 11, after the company secured back-to-back orders. RVNL has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods. The railway public-sector undertaking (PSU) is the construction arm of the railway ministry for projects and transportation infrastructure development.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
