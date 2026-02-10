416% returns in six months! Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 3.5% following positive trends in Dalal Street

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 TAKE Solutions advanced 3.5% to its 52-week high in intra-day deals on Tuesday, February 10 following broader gains in Dalal Street. Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained over 0.2% in trade today on positive global cues aided by bullish sentiment from the India-US trade deal announcement.

The stock rose as much as 3.5% to its day's high of ₹46.30, also its 52-week high. The small-cap stock has soared 591% from its 52-week low of ₹6.70, hit in April 2025.

The stock has also given multibagger returns in the last 1 year an past 6 months, rallying 300% and 416%, respectively. Meanwhile, it advanced 96% in last 3 months and 9% in past 1 month.

Recent Developments TAKE Solutions has announced plans to set up “One Minute Clinic”, an AI-enabled smart diagnostic and preventive healthcare unit, as part of its long-term strategy to expand into India’s preventive healthcare space. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing on February 10 under SEBI’s listing regulations

The initiative is aimed at strengthening TAKE Solutions’ positioning in AI-driven diagnostics and preventive healthcare, while exploring scalable opportunities in decentralized health screening and digital health platforms. The company said the clinics would focus on rapid, self-service screenings using artificial intelligence and digital health infrastructure.

As per the press release, India’s preventive healthcare market is projected to reach $197 billion by 2030, while the diagnostics industry is valued at around $13 billion, supported by rising lifestyle-related health risks and high out-of-pocket medical spending.

Explaining the vision behind the project, Director Parmeshvar Dhangare said, “Through the planned One Minute Clinic initiative, we aim to explore scalable ways to make early health screening more accessible, intelligent, and affordable, while supporting a shift toward data-driven and preventive healthcare models.”

He added, “Preventive healthcare will be one of the defining pillars of India’s future health system, as scalable digital health solutions play a critical role in improving health outcomes while managing long-term healthcare costs.”

The company plans to import fully integrated smart health units from China to accelerate deployment and bring globally established preventive healthcare technology to India. The compact units are expected to offer AI-assisted vital checks, instant digital health reports, early risk detection and teleconsultation pathways within minutes.

TAKE Solutions said the initiative forms part of its broader roadmap to build long-term capabilities in AI-driven diagnostics, preventive health analytics and digital health infrastructure, aligned with India’s evolving healthcare needs.