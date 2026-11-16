42% rally in 11 sessions: This jewellery stock resumes its bull run after upbeat Q2 results, hits nearly 2-year high

The winning run in Kalyan Jewellers shows no signs of slowing, with the stock extending its bull run in Monday's trade, November 16, rising another 1.60% to settle at a nearly two-year high of ₹708 apiece.

Of the 11 trading sessions so far in November, the stock has closed in the green in 10, delivering a cumulative gain of 42%. This marks one of its biggest one-way rallies in recent times and has helped the stock erase all the losses incurred over the previous three months.

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At the beginning of the second half of the year, the stock had witnessed a similar surge of 58.5% in July, marking its biggest monthly gain since its listing in March 2021. The phenomenal rally has not only boosted shareholder wealth but also helped the company's market capitalisation climb back above ₹70,000 crore.

The latest rally follows a strong set of September-quarter results, with the company's consolidated net profit rising 64% year-on-year, supported by robust revenue growth and healthy demand.

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 numbers Kalyan Jewellers reported a 64% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹427 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹260.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 32% to ₹10,323 crore from ₹7,856 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company's performance was also strong during the first half of FY27. Consolidated net profit increased 48% year-on-year to ₹776 crore in H1 FY27, compared with ₹525 crore a year earlier. Revenue grew 38% to ₹20,912 crore from ₹15,125 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Brokerages remain bullish on Kalyan Jewellers Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its Buy rating on Kalyan Jewellers, with a price target of ₹700, citing strong earnings growth and 20% same-store sales growth (SSSG) in India.

In its flash report, the brokerage said the company delivered a strong earnings performance, with consolidated revenue exceeding its estimates. However, profitability was also supported by a one-time gain of ₹52 crore following the increase in customs duty from 6% to 15%.

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ICICI Securities raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 0.6% and 3.1%, respectively, modelling revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 24.4%, 21.6% and 30.6%, respectively, over FY26-28. The brokerage reiterated its Buy rating and raised its DCF-based target price to ₹800 from ₹700 earlier.

BoB Capital Markets also raised its FY27-29 estimates by 8-12% for revenue and 12-15% for EBITDA, driven by stronger-than-expected store expansion, sustained double-digit demand across core jewellery categories and a better contribution from non-South markets.

The brokerage expects revenue and EPS CAGRs of 25% and 24%, respectively, over FY26-29. It upgraded its rating on the stock from Buy to Hold and raised its target price to ₹786, valuing the company at 35 times its September 2028 estimated EPS.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.