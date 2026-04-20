4200% returns in five years! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after listing on NSE

Multibagger stock Elitecon International share price hit its 5% upper circuit at ₹45.68 on BSE on Monday, April 20, after it announced that its equity shares commenced trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with effect from April 20, 2026. This marks a key milestone as the company expanded its presence across both leading Indian stock exchanges.
The company said its shares have been admitted to dealings on NSE’s Capital Market segment under the “Permitted to Trade” category, pursuant to a circular dated April 17, 2026. It continues to remain listed on the BSE.
With this development, all 15,98,500,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company, with a face value of ₹1 each, are now available for trading on both exchanges, significantly broadening investor reach and improving liquidity in the stock.
Commenting on the development, Managing Director Vipin Sharma said, “The commencement of trading of our shares on NSE is an important milestone for Elitecon and our shareholders. A presence on both leading Indian exchanges will broaden our investor base, deepen liquidity and improve price discovery for our stock.”
He further added, “As we scale our FMCG and tobacco businesses across 50+ countries, we remain committed to delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders.”
Elitecon International, incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in New Delhi, operates across tobacco products and agro commodities segments, with a presence in multiple global markets, including the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.
Earlier this month, the company said it was awarded a long-term supply contract from South Africa-based Bozza Tobacco (PTY) for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. The company will supply its tobacco products, i.e., cigarettes with the brand names of Red and Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, Golden Flake, etc. The total value of the contract is ₹202 crore, and the time period by which the order is to be executed is two years.
The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns in 5 years, soaring over 4,200%, while in the last 1 year, it added 18%. The scrip has been under pressure in recent times. It lost 71% in 6 months, 41% in 3 months, and 11% in 1 month.
It hit its 52-week high of ₹422.65 in august 2025 and 52-week low of ₹32.26 in May 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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