425% rally in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on launch of ₹50 million innovation fund

Multibagger stock Take Solutions share hit its 2% upper circuit of ₹42.04 on BSE on Monday, April 6, after the company announced the launch of an Innovation Fund with an initial corpus commitment of ₹50 million, or ₹5 crore, on Sunday, April 5.
The fund is to invest in early- and growth-stage startups operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, deep technology and the health and wellness sector.
"The initiative underscores Take Solutions’ strategic pivot towards enabling next-generation, technology-led business models while creating long-term value for stakeholders. The Innovation Fund will focus on early- and growth-stage companies that are leveraging data, AI, and scientific innovation to transform healthcare delivery, diagnostics, and human health outcomes," it said in a press release.
According to TAKE Solutions, the fund will target opportunities across AI diagnostics, predictive analytics, precision medicine, digital therapeutics, remote monitoring, wearable technologies and scalable technology infrastructure. The company said the investment thesis is anchored in the belief that the convergence of biology and technology will drive the next wave of global value creation.
Parmeshvar Dhangare, Director, TAKE Solutions Ltd, said, “The future of value creation lies at the intersection of science and scalable technology. Through the Innovation Fund, we aim to partner with visionary entrepreneurs who are solving complex global challenges. Our objective is to build a high-impact ecosystem that delivers sustainable financial returns while also improving human health outcomes.”
The company also informed that the fund will offer strategic support beyond financial backing, including access to its expertise in life sciences and supply chain management, clinical and regulatory networks, technology infrastructure, and go-to-market channels to help portfolio companies scale faster.
Dhangare added, “The launch of the Innovation Fund reflects Take Solutions’ commitment to diversifying its growth avenues and strengthening its position in high-margin, innovation-led sectors. By aligning capital allocation with emerging global trends in AI and healthcare, the company aims to create long-term shareholder value while participating in the evolution of the future economy.”
TAKE Solutions further highlighted that India’s health and wellness market is projected to grow to $400–500 billion over the next decade, driven by rising healthcare awareness, digital adoption and increasing life expectancy. Against this backdrop, the company aims to support scalable, technology-driven solutions addressing healthcare access, affordability and efficiency.
The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns in the last 1 year, soaring 425%. Meanwhile, it has also rallied over 200% in the last 6 months. Moreover, in the past 1 month, the scrip has advanced 22%.
The stock is just 16% away from its 52-week high of ₹49.90, hit in February 2026. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹7.26 in April 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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