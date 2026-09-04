435% rally in five years | Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 7.5%

Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sindhu Trade Links witnessed strong buying interest on Friday, September 4, 2026. The stock gained as much as 7.5% during the session, climbing to ₹25.82 apiece on the BSE.

Despite Friday's sharp rally, the stock has delivered mixed returns across different time periods. Sindhu Trade Links shares have gained around 3% over the past one month but remain down 4% over the three-month period. Over the last six months, the small-cap stock has advanced 7.5%, while its one-year gain stands at approximately 2%.

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The company's long-term performance, however, has been considerably stronger. Over the past five years, Sindhu Trade Links shares have generated multibagger returns of 435% for investors.

The small-cap stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹32.84 in September 2025, while its 52-week low of ₹17.72 was recorded in January 2026.

Stock Market Today Indian stock markets closed Friday’s session in positive territory, supported by easing concerns over an imminent interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The Sensex outperformed the broader market, rising 0.48% or 362.57 points to settle at 76,515.43. The Nifty 50 edged up 0.10%, gaining 24.25 points to close at 23,897.70.

The market's advance, however, remained limited as investors booked profits at higher levels. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also continued to weigh on overall sentiment.

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According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, easing concerns around a near-term US Fed rate hike triggered a relief rally in Indian equities. He noted, however, that profit-taking and geopolitical uncertainties prevented the rally from gaining further momentum.

SBI Life, Tata Steel and HDFC Life featured among the leading gainers on the Nifty 50, while HCL Tech, Maruti, Max Health and Bharti Airtel were among the major losers.

Among NSE sectoral indices, Nifty Metal emerged as the top performer, advancing 1.27%. Several other sectors, however, ended in the red. Nifty Realty fell 0.98%, followed by Nifty Pharma, which declined 0.68%. Nifty IT dropped 0.50%, while Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.26%. Nifty FMCG also ended marginally lower, falling 0.07%.

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Stock-specific and sector-specific buying continued across the broader market, with small-cap indices touching fresh intraday record highs. Nair said strong corporate earnings, resilient economic growth and robust domestic demand continued to support investor confidence.

Q1 Results Sindhu Trade Links reported a sharp year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 2026, even as its revenue from sales declined during the period.

The company’s net profit surged 106.17% to ₹38.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter, compared with ₹18.79 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The significant rise in profitability indicates a strong improvement in the company’s bottom-line performance on a year-on-year basis.

However, the company recorded a decline in sales during the quarter under review. Revenue from sales fell 21.85% to ₹129.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with ₹165.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.