445% rally in 5 years! Vijay Kedia reduces stake in this small-cap aviation stock in Q4

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor Vijay Kedia booked profit in the small-cap stock Global Vectra Helicorp during the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) by offloading 30,000 shares.

Advertisement

According to the latest shareholding data filed by aviation stock Global Vectra Helicorp, Kedia Securities, headed by Vijay Kedia, held 2,59,782 shares (representing a 1.86% stake) of the company as of the March 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, through Kedia Securities, he held 2,89,782 shares, or a 2.07% stake in the company, at the end of the December 2024 quarter.

Also Read | Ashish Kacholia reminds of THIS Vijay Kedia mantra for wealth creation

The stock is also part of Vijay Kedia's portfolio in a personal capacity. The ace investor maintained this holding at 4,19,436 shares or a 3% stake during Q4 FY25.

Global Vectra Share Price Trend Global Vectra, having a market capitalisation of ₹337 crore, has delivered solid returns to its investors, as the small-cap stock has surged 59% in the last one year, beating the benchmark BSE Sensex, which has been flat during this period.

Advertisement

Similarly, on a longer time frame of two, three and five years, too, the stock performance has been exceptional. The scrip has risen 343%, 328% and 445%, respectively, during these periods.

The two-week average traded quantity for the stock stood at 2,331 shares on the BSE.

Global Vectra Earnings Snapshot For the quarter ended December 2024, Global Vectra disappointed as it posted a ₹2.99 crore loss as against a profit of ₹3.37 crore in the same period last year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the loss narrowed from ₹4.15 crore posted for the September 2024 quarter.

Also Read | ICICI Securities recommends THESE four metal stocks to buy before Q4 results

However, its revenue from operations climbed 10% year-on-year in Q3 FY25 to ₹142.57 crore from ₹125.98 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.