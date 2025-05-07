445% rally in five years! Penny stock completes fundraising by conversion of warrants into equity

Stock Market Today: Having seen 445% rally in five years, this penny stock has completed fundraising by conversion of warrants into equity shares. Here are the details about Continental Securities Limited

The Fund raising details Continental Securities Limited intimated the Bombay Stock Exchange or the BSE Ltd about the fundraising y conversion of warrants into equity shares. Intimating the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 07, 2025 , Continental Securities Limited said that its Board of Directors have considered and approved the conversion of 5,00,000 warrants into 5,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ₹2/-

Thus with this conversion of equity share the number of shares for Continental Securities Limited is also likely to have risen. Continental Securities Limited in its release on the exchanges said that consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from ₹5,25,06,000/- consisting of 2,62,53,000 Equity Shares of ₹2/- each to ₹5,35,06,000/- consisting of 2,67,53,000 Equity Shares of ₹2/- each.

In the issue he Continental Securities Allotted 5,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of 2/- each at a premium Rs. 19 each.(approximately) at a premium of Rs. 19/- each out of the warrants allotted on January 31, 2025 on Preferential Basis to allottees of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group.

Continental Securities share price movement Continental Securities share price opened at ₹12.76 on the BSE on Wednesday. The Continental Securities share price at the time of opening was almost 5% lower. The Continental Securities share price that had hit the lower prie band was thereby locked in 5% lower circuit,

The Continental Securities share price that has seen sharp correction from highs in December 2024, however with gains of more than 445% in last 5 years has given Multibagger retruns to the investors

