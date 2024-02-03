45% rally in one year. Mauritius-based FII invests in small-cap stock under ₹100
Small-cap stock below ₹100 has attracted offshore investment by allotting 25 lakh shares at a premium of ₹33 per share to Mauritius-based FII Tano Investment Opportunities Fund
Small-cap stock under ₹100: Shares of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd are one of the small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street that are priced below ₹100. The small-cap stock is in the news these days for attracting offshore investment. The share allotment committee of the company has allotted 25 lakh company shares at a premium of ₹33 per share upon conversion of share warrants into equity shares.
