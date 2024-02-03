Small-cap stock under ₹100: Shares of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd are one of the small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street that are priced below ₹100. The small-cap stock is in the news these days for attracting offshore investment. The share allotment committee of the company has allotted 25 lakh company shares at a premium of ₹33 per share upon conversion of share warrants into equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap company took this decision on Friday while considering the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The offshore investor is Mauritius-based FII Tano Investment Opportunities Fund.

Pioneer Embroideries news The small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses about the developments in an exchange filing saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1] Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023; 2] Limited Review on the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023; and 3] Allotment of 25,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 33/- each to M/s. Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, upon conversion of Share Warrants into Equity Shares."

Pioneer Embroideries Q3 results 2024 In Q3FY24 results declared on Friday, the small-cap company posted a total income of ₹85.89 crore, which is 3.15 higher than the total income of ₹83.27 crore in Q2FY24. On a YoY basis, the small-cap company posted a net rise of over 30 percent in total income. company's total income in the first nine months of the current financial year stood at ₹243.22 crore, which was around 225 crore in the first nine months of the previous financial year. However, due to the rise in expenses of the company, net profit dipped both sequentially and YoY.

Pioneer Embroideries share price history In the last one month, the small-cap stock under ₹100 surged to the tune of a mere 2 percent whereas, in the last six months, it has delivered over 35 percent return to its positional investors. In the last one year, Pioneer Embroideries' share price has ascended from around ₹38.80 to ₹56.50 apiece on NSE, recording around a 45 percent rise in this time. However, in the last five years, this small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 140 percent.

