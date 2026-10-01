45% YTD rally! Experts see up to 56% upside in these 3 stocks on China's export shift | Target, rationale

China's abrasive (materials used for grinding, cutting and polishing) products are losing export rebates, and this could benefit Indian-made abrasive more competitive. The sector is witnessing a blend of capex up-cycle with structural premiumisation, according to Monarch Networth Capital which sees up to 56% upside potential (bull case) in stocks like like Grindwell Norton, Carborundum Universal, and Wendt India.
Demand from automotive precision, aerospace, electronics, semiconductor and EV-adjacent applications may also drive growth in the sector. The brokerage sees a nascent upcycle in the sector lifted by premiumisation.
The brokerage remains bullish on three stocks in the sector, ie Grindwell Norton, Carborundum Universal, and Wendt India. “We see a nascent upcycle, preferring a pecking order of GNO, CUMI, and then Wendt on fundamentals and risk-reward.”
The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock with a target price of ₹2,371 per share in base case, ₹2,986 per share in Bull case and ₹1,778 per share in bear case. The brokerage sees nearly 23.8% upside in base case, 55.9% upside in the stock in bull case, and 7.2% decline in bear case.
“We initiate coverage on GNO with a BUY. GNO combines a strong Saint-Gobain-backed competitive franchise with a broad abrasives portfolio, deep technology access and pricing discipline.”
The stock closed 0.64% lower at ₹1977.25 per share on BSE on Thursday. Its share price value has surged nearly 26% year to date (YTD).
The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock with a target price of ₹1563 per share (29.8% upside) in base case, ₹1737 (44.3%) in bull case, ₹848 (29% downside) per share in base case .
“CUMI’s moat rests on upstream bauxite/alumina/SiC integration and Ceramics, its highest EBITDA margin segment (24.7%), now riding semiconductor and defense qualification ramps,” stated the brokerage in its report.
The stock closed 0.96% lower at ₹1239.95 per share on Thursday. Its share price value has surged 44% year to date.
Monarch Networth Capital gave a ‘Hold’ rating to the stock with a target price of ₹8793 per share (5% upside) in base case, ₹10,593 (26% upside) in bull case, and ₹5586 (33.4% downside) in bear case.
The stock ended 2.89% lower at ₹8122.75 per share on BSE on Thursday. Its share price value has 32% in six months, and 4% in 2026 so far.