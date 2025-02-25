Stock Market Today: Multibagger IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd pared intraday losses on Tuesday after this business update. With 450% rally in five years, the stock has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Blue Cloud Softech Solution share price movement Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at ₹30.96 on the BSE on Tuesday, at same levels compared to the previous close of ₹30.96. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price though slipped to intraday lows of ₹30.21 however Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rebounded well to intraday highs of ₹31.79, which meant 5% rise from intraday lows. The stock gained up to 2.7% compared to previous days close.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has risen almost 45% in last 5 years and given Multibagger returns to the investors

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced securing Work Order from Pinnacle Hospitals for Outpatient Management System Implementation

Blue Cloud Softech Solution project update details As per the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions press release dated 24 February 2025, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listed leading global technology company, announced securing the above said work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd for the implementation of its advanced Outpatient Management System (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

At ₹20.00 lakh + GST, the project represents a major milestone in the ongoing dedication to using AI-driven solutions to change healthcare.

With capabilities like multilingual voice dictation in Telugu and English, pharmacy & lab connectivity, real-time inventory tracking, and home sample collection, the management system for outpatients will improve patient care and expedite hospital procedures.

The implementation of the project as per the company will be executed in a 10-week phased approach. This essentially covers aspects such as appointment management, electronic medical records (EMR), prescription management, lab and diagnostics booking, and patient record access via a secure cloud based system.