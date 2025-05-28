450% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹25 in focus; here's why

North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) Limited announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Wednesday, May 28, reporting a plunge of 38.4 per cent in net profit to ₹1.76 crore, compared to ₹2.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. NECC has provided massive multibagger returns of 450 per cent in the last five years.
NECC is an India-based transport and logistics company. The Company is engaged in offering domestic goods transportation, international goods transportation, commercial goods transportation services, industrial goods transportation, and warehousing services.
Its services include a range of freight management and customized logistics solutions backed by automated enterprise resource planning (ERP) based software. The Company’s services include booking small parcels, part truck load (PTL), full truck load (FTL) consignments, bulk movements, and project consignments to over-dimensional consignments (ODC
