450% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹25 in focus; here's why

North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) Limited announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Wednesday, May 28, reporting a plunge of 38.4 per cent in net profit to ₹1.76 crore, compared to ₹2.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. NECC has provided massive multibagger returns of 450 per cent in the last five years.