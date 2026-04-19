900% rally in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday. Details here

Multibagger stock Rathi Steel and Power will remain in focus after the company said it has been awarded the GreenPro ecolabel certification by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Rathi Steel and Power share price closed 2.09% lower, ended the session at ₹21.52 apiece.

Rathi Steel and Power award details In an exchange filing on April 17, the company said that it has received GreenPro ecolabel certification for its Rathi Powertech brand of TMT rebars manufactured at its Ghaziabad Unit.

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According to the filing, the GreenPro certification, a Type-1 Ecolabel, applies specifically to the Fe 550 grade of TMT rebars manufactured at RSPL’s advanced facility in Ghaziabad. This recognition by CII GreenPro marks a significant milestone for RSPL, strengthening its dedication to sustainable production and environmental responsibility.

The advantages extend equally to users and designers. RSPL’s certified products contribute valuable credits toward both national and international green building certifications, such as LEED and IGBC, while promoting a toxin-free environment for end users.

Additionally, for structural designers, the certification ensures superior-quality, long-lasting steel, simplifies due diligence, enhances cost efficiency, and helps speed up construction timelines. Overall, GreenPro certification positions RSPL in line with global sustainability benchmarks, creating value for both stakeholders and the environment.

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This accomplishment also reflects the broader industry transition toward “green steel” and lower carbon emissions. Since its inception, RSPL has continuously modernized its manufacturing processes to support eco-friendly industrial practices.

"Achieving the GreenPro certification is a powerful validation of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the future of green steel. We have continuously invested in upgrading our facilities to ensure that our operations and products are environmentally responsible and sustainable. This is a proud moment for our entire team. This milestone is even more important, as it extends benefits to our customers in terms of green certification compliances, branding etc., said Sh Udit Rathi, Promoter at Rathi Steel and Power Limited.

Rathi Steel and Power share price trend Multibagger stock Rathi Steel and Power has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock has delivered over 25% returns in a month, however, has fallen nearly 19% in three months.

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Furthermore, the stock has descended 13.26% in six months and 32.31% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of whopping 924% in five years and 506.20% in ten years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.