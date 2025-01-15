450% returns in one year! Small-cap stock jumps after this order book update

RDB Realty & Infrastructure share price rallied over 4% on Wednesday after the company said it received Letter of Awards (LoA) for two contracts. RDB Realty & Infrastructure shares gained as much as 4.08% to ₹504.75 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RDB Realty & Infrastructure said it had had participated in a tender which was issued by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and pursuant to which it has been awarded with the contracts through two Letter of Awards (LoA) dated 10th January, 2025.

The first contract is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract which includes supply of plant and equipment and supply of mandatory spare parts of Grid Connected Roof Top Solar (RTS) Plants of approximate cumulative capacity 10MWp at Rooftop of different buildings within the command area of DVC in the state of Jharkhand and West Bengal, RDB Realty & Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second contract is Operation & Maintenance (O&M) order for providing comprehensive operation and maintenance of the Solar PV plant for five years. The technical specification includes supply and storage of all spare parts consumables, repairs/ replacement of any defective equipment, insurance, etc of the said solar PV plants.

The company received an email of LoA’s on Tuesday, 14th January, 2025, it said.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Stock Price Trend RDB Realty & Infrastructure share price fell over 9% in one month and 8% in three months. However, the small-cap stock has rallied over 244% in six months and has delivered multibagger returns of more than 470% in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past two years, RDB Realty & Infrastructure shares have jumped by a staggering 1,160%, while the small-cap stock has surged by more than 1,200% in three years.