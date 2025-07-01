₹4.50 to ₹1085: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹2.41 crore in 12 years

Multibagger penny stock: The Indian stock market has been experiencing significant volatility lately, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions such as the US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. These developments have created a challenging environment for investors, making it difficult to identify stocks that can endure the instability and still deliver strong returns.

One stock that has managed to defy volatility and rewarded investors consistently is the multibagger penny stock is UNO Minda.

UNO Minda share price, which was once priced at ₹4.50 in August 2013, is now trading at ₹1085 on NSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 12 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹2.41 crore.

The stock has traded ex-bonus in 1:1 and 2:1 in between this period. But, we are not adding the post-bonus benefits in this calculation

UNO Minda share price overview The multibagger stock UNO Minda experienced a downturn of over 2 per cent in Tuesday's trading session from previous close of ₹1,014.

The penny stock has given multibagger returns by surging more than 17,000 per cent since its listing in 2013.

However, the stock has remained volatile in last one year. The multibagger penny stock has ascended over 7 per cent in a month, meanwhile has fell over 6 per cent in one year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has risen over 2.35 per cent since the beginning of 2025, rising from ₹1,058 to the current market level.

UNO Minda Q4 results 2025 Uno Minda released its financial results for the March quarter on Wednesday, May 21. The company's net profit dropped 7.5% year-on-year to ₹266 crore, compared to ₹287.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue saw a year-on-year growth of 19.4%, reaching ₹4,528 crore, up from ₹3,794 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) rose 11% year-on-year to ₹526.8 crore, compared to ₹474 crore in the year-ago quarter.