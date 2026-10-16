453% return in 3 yrs: Multibagger stock announces bonus shares, record date soon! Do you own? Check ratio, stock return

Bonus shares alert: Shares of Titan Biotech Limited will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming bonus issue record date. The specialty chemicals stock has announced issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4. The corporate action has come months after the firm executed a stock split.

Titan Biotech share price ended 1.5% higher after seeing 3.64% return over the week. Here are all the details about the corporate action announced by the company.

Titan Biotech bonus issue The board of directors of Titan Biotech had considered and approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4. Which means that every eligible investor will receive one fully paid up equity share (of face value ₹2) for every four existing shares held by them.

Titan Biotech bonus issue record date Titan Biotech’s board of directors has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed the “Record Date” as Friday, October 23, 2026 (T Day) for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares.”

Date of bonus issue allotment The company has fixed Monday, October 26, as the final day for allotment of “1,03,29,625 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each”. The bonus shares will be issued in the proportion of 1:4. As per the BSE filing, paid up bonus equity shares will be available for trading on on the next working date from the date of allotment, ie Tuesday, October 27, 2026.