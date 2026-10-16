453% return in 3 yrs: Multibagger stock announces bonus shares, record date soon! Do you own? Check ratio, stock return

Titan Biotech approved a 1:4 bonus issue, giving eligible shareholders one fully paid 2 share for every four held. The record date is October 23, 2026; allotment is scheduled for October 26, with trading expected to begin October 27.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published16 Oct 2026, 06:53 PM IST
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Titan Biotech has announced bonus shares, record date ahead (AI image for representational purpose)
Titan Biotech has announced bonus shares, record date ahead (AI image for representational purpose)

Bonus shares alert: Shares of Titan Biotech Limited will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming bonus issue record date. The specialty chemicals stock has announced issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4. The corporate action has come months after the firm executed a stock split.

Titan Biotech share price ended 1.5% higher after seeing 3.64% return over the week. Here are all the details about the corporate action announced by the company.

Titan Biotech bonus issue

The board of directors of Titan Biotech had considered and approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4. Which means that every eligible investor will receive one fully paid up equity share (of face value 2) for every four existing shares held by them.

Titan Biotech bonus issue record date

Titan Biotech’s board of directors has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed the “Record Date” as Friday, October 23, 2026 (T Day) for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares.”

Date of bonus issue allotment

The company has fixed Monday, October 26, as the final day for allotment of “1,03,29,625 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each”. The bonus shares will be issued in the proportion of 1:4. As per the BSE filing, paid up bonus equity shares will be available for trading on on the next working date from the date of allotment, ie Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Titan Biotech share price trend

The stock closed 1.57% higher at 406.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,681.25 crore on Friday. The specialty chemical stock, with a return on equity (ROE) of 22.35%, has delivered 91.44% return in 2026 so far. The stock has surged 57.72% in one year, 147% in two years, and around 453.30% return in three years.

Stock SplitBonus SharesBonusTitan Biotech
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