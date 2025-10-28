460% rally in five years! Penny stock under ₹2 jumps 3% despite weak trends in Dalal Street

Penny stock under ₹2: Kretto Syscon share price jumped nearly 3 per cent to ₹1.46 apiece in Tuesday's trading session despite weak market sentiments in Dalal Street. Indian markets are witnessing volatility, with the Nifty slipping over 100 points and dropping below the 25,850 level on October 28.

At 12:05 pm, the stock hit intraday high of ₹1.47 per share on Tuesday.

Kretto Syscon stock has been giving significant returns to its investors in the near term despite a volatile market. The penny stock has gained nearly 5 per cent in past five trading sessions and 26 per cent in a month. In terms of year-to-date, the shares have risen over 33 per cent rising from ₹1.09 to current market level.

Meanwhile, the stock has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns by surging nearly 458 per cent in five years.

The penny stock had hit 52-week high of ₹2.52 on June 9, 2025 and 52-week low level was at ₹0.87 on 12 December 2025, according to the data from the BSE.

What's behind the rally? The penny stock witnessed a significant rally after splurge in trading volume on Tuesday. According to data available on BSE, around 30,94,710 shares exchanged hands on October 28.

On August 26, 2025, Kretto Syscon’s board of directors approved the allotment of 5,01,52,205 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each as bonus shares to its registered members. The bonus issue was declared in a ratio of 2:25, entitling eligible shareholders to receive two additional shares for every 25 shares held in the company.

“We further inform you that the Board of Directors has, at its meeting, held today i.e. Tuesday, 2Augustust, 2025, approved the allotment of 5,01,52,205 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each as fully paid bonus equity shares, to the members whose names appear in the Register of Members as on 25th August 2025 i.e. Record Date fixed for this purpose, in the proportion of 2:25 i.e 2 (Two) Equity Share of Re 1/- each for every 25 (Twenty Five) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each held,” the company said in an exchange filing.