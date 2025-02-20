₹4.60 to ₹1180: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.56 crore in five years

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has produced numerous multibagger stocks, greatly enhancing the wealth of retail investors who consider long-term investing the key to achieving outstanding returns. One such multibagger stock is Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price, which is currently priced at ₹1,182.85, has so far surged over 7,864.86 per cent in five years, meaning that the stock has rallied over 256 times during the period.

For prospective, if an investor would have invested over ₹1 lakh over five years ago and held on to it would have seen its value skyrocketing to ₹2.56 crore.

Lloyds Metals & Energy stock movement Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, with a market capitalization of ₹62,673.92 crore, saw its shares climb to an intraday high of ₹1,219 per share, gaining approximately 4 per cent during Thursday's trading session.

In the short term, the stock has fallen over 15.36 per cent in over a month. However, it has gained 58.34 per cent in the last six months.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd's shares delivered impressive gains, surging 107% over the past year and soaring 808% over the last three years.

According to a press release dated February 19, 2025, Mr. Ravi Agarwal, one of the company's promoters, acquired 1,77,240 equity shares at ₹1,165 each through a block deal from Mr. Rajesh Gupta, the managing director and fellow promoter of the company.

Lloyds Metals & Energy financials The company recorded a 12.4% year-on-year decline in operational revenues, dropping from ₹1,912 crore in Q3FY24 to ₹1,675 crore in Q3FY25. However, net profits experienced a 17% YoY increase, rising from ₹332 crore to ₹389 crore during the same period.

Additionally, the company reported its highest-ever iron ore production for the nine months ended 9MFY25, reaching an impressive 8.6 million tonnes, a 5% YoY growth. Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) production also saw a significant rise, reaching 238K tonnes, reflecting a 22% YoY increase.

About Lloyds Metals & Energy Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd specializes in iron ore mining, sponge iron production, and power generation. As a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) manufacturer, it holds the position of Maharashtra’s largest merchant iron ore miner.

The company operates with a DRI production capacity of 3,40,000 TPA across two districts in Maharashtra and runs a 34MW power plant utilizing waste heat recovery. Additionally, LMEL has an iron ore mining capacity of 10 MTPA at Surjagarh Village in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.