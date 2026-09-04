46:1 bonus stock: Record date soon - Check face value and share price performance

TVS Holdings, a core investment company, is set to allot bonus shares to its shareholders. The record date for this purpose is approaching, while the stock is also witnessing decent traction. Rising for the second consecutive session, TVS Holdings shares climbed nearly 3% in intraday deals on the BSE on Friday, 4 September. The stock opened at ₹13,229.95 against its previous close of ₹13,145 and rose 2.7% to an intraday high of ₹13,496.95 during the session.

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TVS Holdings to dole out bonus According to the company's exchange filing on 27 August, TVS Holdings will issue and allot 46 non-convertible redeemable preference shares of ₹10 each by way of bonus for every 1 fully paid up equity share of ₹5 held by each equity shareholder of the company.

TVS Holdings bonus record date TVS Holdings has fixed 8 September 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders of the company who will be entitled to receive the preference shares of the company.

TVS Holdings share price performance TVS Holdings share price has given multibagger returns over the long term, but is down 4% year-to-date. Over the last one year, it has gained 4%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹16,150 on 18 November and a 52-week low of ₹11,927.90 on 4 September last year.

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Over the last three and five years, the stock has jumped 145% and 341%, respectively.

TVS Holdings latest financial performance The company's consolidated profit for Q1FY27 jumped 82% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹610.25 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter saw a 34% YoY jump to ₹17,076.18 crore from ₹12,742.19 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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