4650% surge in five years! Multibagger EV stock jumps 8.5% following relief rally on Dalal Street

Multibagger small-cap stock Mercury Ev-Tech share price rallied on Wednesday, February 25, following gains in broader equity markets.

The multibagger stock climbed over 8.5% to ₹35.55 in intra-day deals. Despite the sharp move, Mercury Ev-Tech is still trading around 54% below its 52-week high of ₹76.93, which was recorded in April 2025. Last month, the stock had slipped to its 52-week low of ₹29.95.

Despite recent volatility, Mercury Ev-Tech remains one of the standout long-term performers in the small-cap space. The EV stock, which is currently priced below ₹50, has delivered multibagger returns of around 4,650% in the last five years.

However, performance in the shorter term has been weak. The small-cap stock is down 49% over the past one year, has fallen 35% in the last six months, declined 14% in the past three months, and is lower by over 6% over the last one month.

Mercury Ev-Tech: Q3 Results and FII stake The company posted net sales of ₹25.29 crore and a net profit of ₹0.89 crore for the third quarter of FY26. For the nine-month period ended FY26, net sales stood at ₹81.86 crore, while net profit came in at ₹4.22 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their holding in the company during the quarter, acquiring 14,71,638 shares. As a result, FIIs held a 2.68% stake at the end of the December quarter, up from 1.90% at the close of the September 2025 quarter.

Established in 1986, Mercury EV-Tech operates in the electric mobility and renewable energy segments. The company is involved in the manufacturing and trading of electric scooters, electric cars and electric buses, along with niche products such as electric vintage vehicles and golf carts. It also offers customised electric vehicle solutions tailored for clients in the hospitality and industrial sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.