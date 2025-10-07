4,670% returns in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock jumps following Dalal Street rally

Multibagger small-cap stock EFC (I) Limited snapped its three-day losing run to gain nearly 4% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, October 7, tracking a positive momentum in the Indian stock market today.
EFC (I) share price rose as much as 3.6% in intraday deals today to hit the day's high of ₹302.80 in Tuesday's trading session on the BSE. The small-cap stock, with a market capitalisation of ₹2,950 crore, was last trading 1.44% higher at ₹296.35 as of 2.40 pm.
At the same time, the BSE barometer Sensex was trading 0.32% or 275 points higher at 82,065. The index gained over 500 points in intraday deals.
The multibagger small-cap stock has seen a stellar rally in the near term, rising 76% from its 52-week low of ₹171.35, hit in April this year. However, the stock has declined almost 19% from its 52-week high of ₹373.70, reached on July 24, 2025.
On a monthly basis, meanwhile, EFC (I) share price is trending lower for a third straight month, shedding 3% in October so far, following a 10% decline in September and a 1% dip in August. During the month of July, it recorded a 12% upside.
Meanwhile, the best-performing month for the small-cap stock was May in 2025, with the scrip gaining as much as 24%. Overall, in 2025 so far, the stock performance is flat, down 0.8%. Over a longer time frame of a year, the small-cap stock has added 31%.
EFC (I) has emerged as a multibagger small-cap stock over the last five years. From trading at below ₹10 in October 2020, the stock has climbed above the ₹300 mark. The stock has seen a spectacular 4674% rally in five years, with EFC (I) shares rising from around ₹6 to the current levels.
The company posted a stellar set of numbers for the first quarter of the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with revenue from operations surging 115% year-on-year to ₹219.6 crore. Meanwhile, the profit after tax (PAT) jumped 196.5% YoY to ₹46.7 crore.
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) saw an improvement of 120.4% YoY to ₹102.2 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 110 bps YoY to reach 46.6% during Q1 FY26.
Commenting on the results, Umesh Sahay, Chairman & Managing Director of EFC (I) Ltd, said, “We have embarked on the new financial year with an encouraging set of results which sets us up for a strong showing for the rest of the year. We are starting to see the benefits of our integrated business model, which has been reflected in robust top-line momentum, consistently improving profitability and strengthening the balance sheet."
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.