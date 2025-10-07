4,670% returns in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock jumps following Dalal Street rally

Multibagger small-cap stock EFC (I) Limited snapped its three-day losing run to gain nearly 4% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, October 7, tracking a positive momentum in the Indian stock market today.

EFC (I) share price rose as much as 3.6% in intraday deals today to hit the day's high of ₹302.80 in Tuesday's trading session on the BSE. The small-cap stock, with a market capitalisation of ₹2,950 crore, was last trading 1.44% higher at ₹296.35 as of 2.40 pm.

At the same time, the BSE barometer Sensex was trading 0.32% or 275 points higher at 82,065. The index gained over 500 points in intraday deals.

EFC (I) share price trend The multibagger small-cap stock has seen a stellar rally in the near term, rising 76% from its 52-week low of ₹171.35, hit in April this year. However, the stock has declined almost 19% from its 52-week high of ₹373.70, reached on July 24, 2025.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, EFC (I) share price is trending lower for a third straight month, shedding 3% in October so far, following a 10% decline in September and a 1% dip in August. During the month of July, it recorded a 12% upside.

Meanwhile, the best-performing month for the small-cap stock was May in 2025, with the scrip gaining as much as 24%. Overall, in 2025 so far, the stock performance is flat, down 0.8%. Over a longer time frame of a year, the small-cap stock has added 31%.

EFC (I) has emerged as a multibagger small-cap stock over the last five years. From trading at below ₹10 in October 2020, the stock has climbed above the ₹300 mark. The stock has seen a spectacular 4674% rally in five years, with EFC (I) shares rising from around ₹6 to the current levels.

EFC (I) Q1 results The company posted a stellar set of numbers for the first quarter of the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with revenue from operations surging 115% year-on-year to ₹219.6 crore. Meanwhile, the profit after tax (PAT) jumped 196.5% YoY to ₹46.7 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) saw an improvement of 120.4% YoY to ₹102.2 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 110 bps YoY to reach 46.6% during Q1 FY26.

Commenting on the results, Umesh Sahay, Chairman & Managing Director of EFC (I) Ltd, said, “We have embarked on the new financial year with an encouraging set of results which sets us up for a strong showing for the rest of the year. We are starting to see the benefits of our integrated business model, which has been reflected in robust top-line momentum, consistently improving profitability and strengthening the balance sheet."

