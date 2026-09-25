47% rally in 6 months! Motilal Oswal Fin Services sees 37% upside auto ancillary stock | Check target price, rationale

47% rally in six months: Shares of SPR Auto Technologies Limited surged during Friday’s trading session after ending lower in the previous session amid overall weaker market sentiment. Strong margin expansion in subsidiaries, improvement in balance sheet and stable standalone business are likely to support the auto components manufacturer in the coming months, noted Motilal Oswal Financial Services which sees a 37% upside potential in the stock.

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SPR Auto Technologies share price has surged nearly 48.84% in six months and around 76% in one year.

SPR Auto Technologies outlook The Delhi-headquartered company is evolving from being a traditional piston manufacturer into a diversified, technology-driven, powertrain-agnostic mobility platform through strategic inorganic acquisitions.

The auto ancillary firm is likely to witness a 21% PAT CAGR, driven by stable standalone business and the rapid scale-up of subsidiaries. Strong margin expansion and limited growth in capex requirements are likely to improve its balance sheet.

“SPR is benefiting from rising multi-fuel opportunities (CNG, ethanol, hydrogen and hybrids), strong aftermarket demand, and the premature exit of global competitors from the ICE ecosystem,” noted Motilal Oswal in its report. The firm is also focusing on business diversification through reinvestment in acquisitions such as Antolin, Takahata, TGPEL, and EMFi.

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SPR Auto Technologies share price recommendation Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹6,150 per share, indicating a 37% upside in its valuation. “At CMP of INR4,494, the stock is trading at 23.7x FY28E and 20.4x FY29E EPS. We initiate coverage on SPR with a BUY rating and a TP of INR6,150, premised on 30x Sep’28E EPS.”

Key rationale behind target price The recently-completed ₹10 billion QIP will help the firm to fund future organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and that could act as a key trigger for further upside, as per Motilal Oswal report. Possibility of strong margin expansion, improvement in profitability, business diversification and strong balance sheet are also among key rationales behind the 37% upside target.

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SPR Auto Technologies share price trend The stock was trading 1.55% higher at ₹4589.6 apiece on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹21,289.44 crore at 12:53 pm on Friday, September 25. The auto ancillary stock had touched an intraday high of ₹4,633 per share.

Auto ancillary stock returns Its share price value has surged 14.42% in three months, 49.23% in six months, and 46.51% return in 2026 so far.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.