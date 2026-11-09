47% rally in one month! Infra stock under ₹100 inches close to 52-week high after announcement of Q2 Results 2026 date

Shares of Highway Infrastructure rallied nearly 1.18% during Monday’s intraday trading session despite weaker sentiment prevailing across the Indian stock market today. The uptick in the infra stock has come ahead of the board meeting scheduled for this week.

Highway Infrastructure share price has surged 47% in one month and around 57.73% in three months. Here are all the details about the infrastructure stock.

Highway Infrastructure Q2 results date and time The company’s board of directors meeting is scheduled for Saturday, November 14. The board meeting will consider and approve “Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026, alongwith the Limited Review Report.” Additionally, the board will also consider any other matter with the permission of the chairman.

Share price technical outlook According to Mahesh M Ojha, VP- Research and Business Development at KC Securities, the stock is facing a hurdle at ₹78. “On breaking above this resistance, we can expect a fresh bull trend in the stock. So, fresh buying is allowed only above ₹78, as the stock has already rallied a lot. Existing shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹68,” stated the expert.

Highway Infrastructure share price trend The stock was trading in green earlier in the day, but gave up most of its gains in the second-half of Monday’s trading session. Shares of Highway Infrastructure were trading 1.58% lower at ₹71.01 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹509.29 crore at 12:34 pm on Monday, November 9.