47% rally in one month! Infra stock under ₹100 inches close to 52-week high after announcement of Q2 Results 2026 date

Highway Infrastructure shares rose nearly 1.18% in Monday’s intraday trade ahead of a board meeting scheduled for November 14. Directors will review half-year and quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2026. 

HILINFRA
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published9 Nov 2026, 12:40 PM IST
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Highway Infrastructure share price jumps 47% in one month (AI image for representational purpose)
Highway Infrastructure share price jumps 47% in one month (AI image for representational purpose)

Shares of Highway Infrastructure rallied nearly 1.18% during Monday’s intraday trading session despite weaker sentiment prevailing across the Indian stock market today. The uptick in the infra stock has come ahead of the board meeting scheduled for this week.

Highway Infrastructure share price has surged 47% in one month and around 57.73% in three months. Here are all the details about the infrastructure stock.

Highway Infrastructure Q2 results date and time

The company’s board of directors meeting is scheduled for Saturday, November 14. The board meeting will consider and approve “Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026, alongwith the Limited Review Report.” Additionally, the board will also consider any other matter with the permission of the chairman.

Share price technical outlook

According to Mahesh M Ojha, VP- Research and Business Development at KC Securities, the stock is facing a hurdle at 78. “On breaking above this resistance, we can expect a fresh bull trend in the stock. So, fresh buying is allowed only above 78, as the stock has already rallied a lot. Existing shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at 68,” stated the expert.

Highway Infrastructure share price trend

The stock was trading in green earlier in the day, but gave up most of its gains in the second-half of Monday’s trading session. Shares of Highway Infrastructure were trading 1.58% lower at 71.01 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 509.29 crore at 12:34 pm on Monday, November 9.

Its share price value touched an intraday high of 74.95 per share and an intraday low of 71.01 per share. The infra stock has delivered 47% return in one month, 62% in three months and around 37.5% in six months, as per BSE data at 12:35 pm on Monday.

Indian Stock MarketHighway Infrastructure
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HomeMarketsStock Markets47% rally in one month! Infra stock under ₹100 inches close to 52-week high after announcement of Q2 Results 2026 date
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