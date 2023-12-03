48 Nifty 50 stocks closed last week in green, 20 reach new all-time highs
48 out of the 50 constituents of Nifty 50 ended the last week in green. Axis Bank led the pack with an impressive rally of 9.5%, reaching ₹1,104 and achieving a record high of ₹1,109. Bharti Airtel shares, on the other hand, crossed the significant ₹1000 mark on November 29.
The Indian stock market initiated the month of December with robust momentum, witnessing several stocks achieve new all-time highs and with others crossing significant market capitalization milestones. In Friday's session, a notable surge in FMCG, auto and banking stocks propelled the Nifty 50 to a historic pinnacle of 20,291 points, surpassing its previous record set on September 15, 2023, at 20,222.
